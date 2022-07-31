Overview of Dr. Stacey Gallacher, MD

Dr. Stacey Gallacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Gallacher works at Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s in Providence, RI with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.