Dr. Stanley Schack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Schack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Blair Clinic810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008 Directions (402) 426-2182
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, LLC2727 S 144th St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (712) 262-8120Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Consultants in Ear Nose & Throat4242 Farnam St Ste 265, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 778-5633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
I called today to see if this office (Ear nose & throat consultants) could get me in same day to look inside my ears due to some long time pain and funky noises coming from within my ears. I got Dr. Schack and I'm so glad I did! He was so kind and caring, & ended up doing a little vacuum procedure right then and there to get some built-up wax out of my ear that was right up against my ear drum causing the issues. I'll definitely go back to him if I ever have any ear nose or throat issues again!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1750491692
- University Kans Hospital
- University Kans
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Schack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schack has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schack.
