Dr. Stanley Schack, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Schack, MD

Dr. Stanley Schack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.

Dr. Schack works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, LLC in Blair, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blair Clinic
    810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 426-2182
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, LLC
    2727 S 144th St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 262-8120
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Consultants in Ear Nose & Throat
    4242 Farnam St Ste 265, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 778-5633
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jan 23, 2019
    I called today to see if this office (Ear nose & throat consultants) could get me in same day to look inside my ears due to some long time pain and funky noises coming from within my ears. I got Dr. Schack and I'm so glad I did! He was so kind and caring, & ended up doing a little vacuum procedure right then and there to get some built-up wax out of my ear that was right up against my ear drum causing the issues. I'll definitely go back to him if I ever have any ear nose or throat issues again!
    Lacey B in Omaha, NE — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Stanley Schack, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Schack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schack has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

