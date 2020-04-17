See All Gastroenterologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (26)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Vernace works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Galloway
    9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 913-0666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
All Types of Food Poisoning
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Food Poisoning
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Heartburn
Hepatitis
Intestinal Abscess
Lactose Intolerance
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Pouchitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 17, 2020
    Great doctor
    Cindy Sell — Apr 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD
    About Dr. Stefania Vernace, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962487843
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vernace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vernace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vernace works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vernace’s profile.

    Dr. Vernace has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

