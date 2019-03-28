Overview

Dr. Stephanie Badalamenti, MD is a Dermatologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Badalamenti works at Summit Medical Group - Dermatology (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.