Dr. Stephanie Badalamenti, MD
Dr. Stephanie Badalamenti, MD is a Dermatologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Badalamenti saved my life, basically. Within 30 seconds she saw that a birthmark I had was cancerous. Thank you Doctor.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Rutgers University
Dr. Badalamenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badalamenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badalamenti has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badalamenti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Badalamenti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalamenti.
