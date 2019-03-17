Overview of Dr. Stephen Bane, MD

Dr. Stephen Bane, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Bane works at Capitol Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.