Dr. Stephen Bane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Bane, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Capitol Breate Free Sinus and Allergy13000 Harbor Center Dr Ste 103, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 436-4588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Commonwealth ENT Stafford385 Garrisonville Rd Ste 207, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (703) 878-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Dr.Bame has taken care of all our children since they were little. We are always very pleased with his bedside manner & his value care to our family's health!
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528046349
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
