Dr. Stephen Carley, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Carley, MD
Dr. Stephen Carley, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Carley's Office Locations
The Foot Doctor of Rappahannock Ltd. Plc.195 Falcon Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 371-2724Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-2724Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Stafford Hospital101 Hospital Center Blvd, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 741-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very congenial. Knows his stuff.
About Dr. Stephen Carley, MD
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
