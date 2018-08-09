Dr. Stephen Chasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chasen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Chasen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Chasen works at
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Onsite Innovationsdavid H Koch Center-turner1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
3
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
4
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chasen performed my CVS procedure and he was absolutely wonderful. I could not have asked for a better experience or a better physician.
About Dr. Stephen Chasen, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063468429
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U|Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
