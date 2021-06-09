See All Otolaryngologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD

Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Clyne works at CEENTA Pineville in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clyne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA
    10512 Park Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Pineville
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Dr. Clyne was very thorough and took time to explain issues and possible future treatments if needed
    — Jun 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD
    Dr. Clyne's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Clyne

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427026210
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    • Duke U
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clyne has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

