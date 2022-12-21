Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD
Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Neurosurgery802 N Riverside Rd Ste 150, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-4025
Saint Lukes Neurosurgical Cln4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 510, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffith did emergent neurosurgery on my 37 year old son Ryan. July 2022. I am an ER/ICU RN of 40 years. I thank God for this man. On call when it was a dire situation. Thank you!!
About Dr. Stephen Griffith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Functional & Stereotoetic Surg
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
