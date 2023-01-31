See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Valley City, UT
Dr. Stephen Lash, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Lash, MD

Dr. Stephen Lash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lash works at Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - West Valley
    3336 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 301, West Valley City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 845-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
  • Mountain Point Medical Center
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Doctor Lash is truly amazing. He takes the time to listen and answer the many questions which most have and does not make you feel like there is any other patient he needs to see. Excellent patient care.
    — Jan 31, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Lash, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Lash, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447228572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lash works at Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Lash’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

