Overview of Dr. Stephen Lash, MD

Dr. Stephen Lash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lash works at Rocky Mountain Womens Health Center - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.