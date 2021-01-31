Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD
Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lewen's Office Locations
SightMD NY Bay Shore 375375 E Main St Ste 24, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-1330
2
Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center601 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY 11717 Directions (631) 231-4455
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have only the best things to say about my last minute visit for my red & swollen eye! Dr Lewen was pleasant & thorough. I felt comfortable & very well treated by a first class Dr!
About Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lewen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewen has seen patients for Pinguecula, Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewen speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewen.
