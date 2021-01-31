Overview of Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD

Dr. Stephen Lewen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Lewen works at SightMD in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Brentwood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.