Dr. Mazer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Mazer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mazer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Mazer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephen B Mazer MD35095 US Highway 19 N Ste 201, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazer?
Friendly and professional First ever for me. I am 52 and this is the first doctor I have ever felt so comfortable with so comfortable I felt like a personal family member. I have avoided all doctors my entire life but I was fortunate enough to one day meet Dr. Mazer by fluke luck when he was filling in for another. My first return visit he was not there I later located him only to learn he was closer to me then I was going. Amazingly I was accepted to become part of his family group and his entire staff is no different. A truly amazing experience I never knew could ever be. His primary office manager Jamie has been with him for longer then I know. Everyone working there is like true Family Dr Mazer has created a practice like no other . Coming here is like dealing with trusted family. This became my primary care for my entire family for life. I have had many situations over the last 10 years + when I called at crazy late after hours and Jamie or the Dr himself never once missed nor
About Dr. Stephen Mazer, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1437257243
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.