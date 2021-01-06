Dr. Stephen Orlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Orlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Orlin, MD
Dr. Stephen Orlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Orlin's Office Locations
Penn Medicine Radnor - Abramson Cancer Center145 King Of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2020
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just had cataract surgery. Everything worked like clockwork. Staff at Presby Hosp were great.
About Dr. Stephen Orlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053341149
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
