Overview of Dr. Stephen Rockower, MD

Dr. Stephen Rockower, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Damascus, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Rockower works at Capitol Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, LLC in Damascus, MD with other offices in North Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.