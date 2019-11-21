Dr. Stephen Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Roth, MD
Dr. Stephen Roth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
Long Island Neurology Consultants777 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 887-3516
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roth was not only extremely knowledgeable but exuded his expertise with a great sense of trust.
About Dr. Stephen Roth, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1801075239
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
