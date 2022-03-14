Overview of Dr. Stephen Rubin, MD

Dr. Stephen Rubin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.