Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (19)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD

Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Smiles works at Nyu Langone Center for Musculoskeletal Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nyu Langone Center for Musculoskeletal Care
    333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 (646) 501-7400

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis
Chronic Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Hammer Toe
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Behçet's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fever
Goodpasture's Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lyme Disease
Muscle Weakness
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr Smiles is one of the best most caring doctors I have seen. He listens and takes the most thorough and conservative approach when dealing with the mysteries of autoimmune disease. He is a wonderful person and doctor.
    Ellen H — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD

    Rheumatology
    50 years of experience
    English
    1154395671
    State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Dr. Smiles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smiles works at Nyu Langone Center for Musculoskeletal Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smiles’s profile.

    Dr. Smiles has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smiles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

