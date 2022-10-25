Dr. Smiles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD
Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Center for Musculoskeletal Care333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Smiles is one of the best most caring doctors I have seen. He listens and takes the most thorough and conservative approach when dealing with the mysteries of autoimmune disease. He is a wonderful person and doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Smiles, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1154395671
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
