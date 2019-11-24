See All Otolaryngologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Steven Becker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Becker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Becker, MD

Dr. Steven Becker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    700 Shadow Ln Ste 235, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 382-3221
  2. 2
    Shuja and Associates Inc.
    3540 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 682-0405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?

    Nov 24, 2019
    After waiting for 2+Hours for the Top Doc to see me, i approached him at the nurses station. Sick and in pain i may have been seen as abrasive or rude. Dr Becker responded with professionalism, efficacy, and compassion. Post op, he ensured my expected ride could and would be found to safely take me home. He was kind and understanding, supportive and exceeded any ethical and /or requisite post op care and follow ups. He was above parr assuring that I was well and healing in all facets of my being. Dr Becker, to me, was a wonderful man and MD. If you can get past irritating experiences of most Dr. Visits, He is, without a doubt, my favorite Dr. Thank you Dr. Becker for all you provided to help my healing. I am grateful to have had you in my life. I trust you are well. You have ever been in my thoughts, in my heart and in my prayers. *BIG bio photon emissions hug, gratitude and acknowledgement. ??Speranza
    Speranza — Nov 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Becker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Becker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Becker to family and friends

    Dr. Becker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Becker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Becker, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922098896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Becker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.