Dr. Steven Bolton, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Pontiac, MI
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Bolton, MD

Dr. Steven Bolton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Bolton works at Mercy Place Clinic in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bolton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgeons of Michigan
    44555 Woodward Ave Ste 201, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 335-9449
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2019
    ABSOLUTLY LOVED DR. BOLTON ..
    — Mar 13, 2019
    Dr. Bolton's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bolton

    About Dr. Steven Bolton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740467810
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Bolton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolton works at Mercy Place Clinic in Pontiac, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bolton’s profile.

    Dr. Bolton has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

