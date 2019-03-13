Overview of Dr. Steven Bolton, MD

Dr. Steven Bolton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Bolton works at Mercy Place Clinic in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.