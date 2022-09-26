Dr. Steven Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brand, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Brand, MD
Dr. Steven Brand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Brand works at
Dr. Brand's Office Locations
-
1
Foris Surgical Group, LLP45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 211, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brand?
My wife had three milar cysts to be removed. Dr. Brand examined her, told her what needed to be done, offered local or general anesthesia, explained how pain management would be handled and what her results should be. He said pain usually was minimal, but would be handled with an Rx if she desired. My duties to care for her were thoroughly explained and helpful suggestions were offered as well. My wife had an amazing experience and commented, "If I had known this would have been this easy, I wouldn't have put it off for a year!" The prescription was not needed - over the counter meds did the job of pain relief - minimal as it was. Her hair has been coming back more quickly than we imagined and we have nothing but appreciation for a job well done by Dr. Brand and his team!
About Dr. Steven Brand, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457320046
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Muhlenberg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand works at
Dr. Brand has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.