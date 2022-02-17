Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Greer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Greer, MD
Dr. Steven Greer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
1
Healthpartners435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8300
2
Sjc Physician Network - Bone Joint and Muscle Care101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste 340, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 737-2450
3
Park Nicollet Health Care Products400 Wabasha St N Ste 260, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (952) 831-8742
4
Park Nicollet Health Care Products155 Radio Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (952) 831-8742
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Greer several times for arthritis pain in my knees. I felt he listened and discussed my options. He gave me cortisone shots and recommended physical therapy.
About Dr. Steven Greer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326136714
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
