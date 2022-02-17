See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Steven Greer, MD

Sports Medicine
2.3 (15)
Saint Paul, MN
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Greer, MD

Dr. Steven Greer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Regions Hospital.

Dr. Greer works at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Pooler, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Greer's Office Locations

    Healthpartners
    435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 (651) 254-8300
    Sjc Physician Network - Bone Joint and Muscle Care
    101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste 340, Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 737-2450
    Park Nicollet Health Care Products
    400 Wabasha St N Ste 260, Saint Paul, MN 55102 (952) 831-8742
    Park Nicollet Health Care Products
    155 Radio Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 (952) 831-8742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 17, 2022
    I saw Dr Greer several times for arthritis pain in my knees. I felt he listened and discussed my options. He gave me cortisone shots and recommended physical therapy.
    — Feb 17, 2022
    Dr. Greer's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Greer

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Steven Greer, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326136714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
