Overview

Dr. Steven Kotsonis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Kotsonis works at Silver Pine Medical Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.