Dr. Steven Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rosen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
Nevyas Eye Associates of Nj PC1001 Lincoln Dr W, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (215) 489-9170
-
2
Fox Chase Pain Management4979 Old Street Rd Ste B, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (267) 288-5601
-
3
Fort Washington Surgery Center467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 202, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (267) 288-5601
-
4
Chalfont Office1300 Horizon Dr Ste 101, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (215) 489-9170
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Dr. Rosen has been amazing. Having pain from many different sources - CRPS, anteriolisthesis, stenosis, DJD, and now scoliosis, my pain is difficult to manage. Dr. Rosen does a great job doing it. He is kind, caring and knows how important hope is to someone with chronic pain. He gives hope but does not give you false hope. He does his part and I do mine, so we make a good team. He has done a rhizotomy twice, burning the nerve roots in my lumbar spine - it worked for a year once and then that was so successful I did another one several years later. He has done stellate ganglion blocks with success and manages the 4 medicines in my pain pump to provide optimum relief. I highly recommend Dr. Rosen especially if you have multiple sources of pain!
About Dr. Steven Rosen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144294323
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.