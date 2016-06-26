Overview of Dr. Steven Schaefer, MD

Dr. Steven Schaefer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer works at Advocate Medical Group in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.