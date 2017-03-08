Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Smith, MD
Dr. Steven Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
St John Primary Care9940 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 664-9881
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I thought doctor smith was very thorough, i know someone mention he was a little over cautious. He may be , but I was glad, i had several precancerous moles, and one came back severe, had to have more removed, i wished he wasnt retiring. My wait time was alittle longer then expected. But once I was in the exam room. The Dr came right in
About Dr. Steven Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
