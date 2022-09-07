Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Knee and Shoulder Institute9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 933-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I found Dr. Thomas to be friendly, direct, and thorough in his explanations of my options to correct my osteoarthritic knee. I liked that he presented me the pros & cons of each option and answered all my questions. He does speak quickly but I found it easy to follow as I prefer my surgeons to be "to the point" and not vague. I would highly recommend him and his team to anyone looking to undergo surgery.
About Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1902807613
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.