Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Knee and Shoulder Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.