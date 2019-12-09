Overview of Dr. Steven Wener, MD

Dr. Steven Wener, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Wener works at THE MEDICAL GROUP in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.