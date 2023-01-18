See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Steven White, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven White, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (176)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven White, MD

Dr. Steven White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. White works at Texas Institute For Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
4.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
4.2 (17)
View Profile

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute for Surgery At Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 647-5300
  2. 2
    USA Plastic Surgery, Steven J. White MD
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 696-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 176 ratings
Patient Ratings (176)
5 Star
(171)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. White?

Jan 18, 2023
Tummy Tuck/Dallas/California I consulted with several plastic surgeons in California including some famous surgeons in Beverly Hills before I decided to do this procedure. I was reluctant to do it at first because none of these doctors I had consulted previously gave me the confidence I needed to move forward until I found Dr. Steven J. White in Dallas, Texas. When I came in for the consultation, he was very informative and very thorough about the procedure. He was also extremely professional and exuded great confidence in his field that I soon realized he was a perfectionist like me. At that point, I knew I had found my plastic surgeon! The staff were great and very accommodating with all my appointments since I live in San Francisco, California. The girls are all gracious and sweet. My surgery went very well. Dr. White even found a hernia and he repaired it. He was amazing! After my surgery, Dr. White visited me immediately the very next day, he walked with me and was very r
D G-A — Jan 18, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven White, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven White, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. White to family and friends

Dr. White's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. White

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven White, MD.

About Dr. Steven White, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295027548
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Parkland Health And Hospital System
Residency
Medical Education
  • Baylor Coll of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Baylor University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White works at Texas Institute For Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

176 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven White, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.