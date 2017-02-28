Overview of Dr. Steven Zuber, MD

Dr. Steven Zuber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Zuber works at Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.