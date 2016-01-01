Dr. Stuart Damore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Damore, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Damore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Damore works at
Locations
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Baylor Scott & White Clinic Cedar Park910 E WHITESTONE BLVD, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-6100Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart Damore, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brook Army Med Center
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damore has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Damore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damore.
