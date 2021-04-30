See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Stuart Wernikoff, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (15)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Wernikoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Wernikoff works at Carolina Piedmont Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

    Carolina Piedmont Dermatology
    2015 Randolph Rd Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 333-8811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Dr Wernikoff is both professional and caring . My wife and I have been going to him for a number of years .
    Clement Schrader — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Wernikoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285699066
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wernikoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wernikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wernikoff works at Carolina Piedmont Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wernikoff’s profile.

    Dr. Wernikoff has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wernikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wernikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wernikoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wernikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wernikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

