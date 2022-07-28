Overview

Dr. Suma Magge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Magge works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Wilton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.