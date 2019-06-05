Dr. Sunil Abrol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Abrol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Abrol, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Winthrop Vascular Center1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
The Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (240) 899-4234
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abrol is a top notch surgeon with an unbelievably warm and compassionate bedside manner. He is very thorough and comforting. He literally saved my husbands life with his detailed analysis of the situation prior to surgery. Highly recommend.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1639134513
Education & Certifications
- NYU|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn|Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
