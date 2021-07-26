Overview

Dr. Sunil Khurana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Khurana works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.