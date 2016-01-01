Overview

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bristol and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.