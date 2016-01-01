Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bristol and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Digestive Disease Consultants PC1794 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-8700
Digestive Disease Consultants PC4434 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 351-8700
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey (Gastroenterology)
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey (Internal Medicine)
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- University of Bristol
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
