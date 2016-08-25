Dr. Susan Beth Frommeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frommeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Beth Frommeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Beth Frommeyer, MD
Dr. Susan Beth Frommeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Frommeyer works at
Dr. Frommeyer's Office Locations
1
Fort Sanders Perinatal Center501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-1122
2
Fort Sanders Women's Specialists1610 Tazewell Rd Ste 304, Tazewell, TN 37879 Directions (865) 541-1122
3
Fort Sanders Womens Specialists11546 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 541-1122
4
Fort Sanders Womens Specialists8035 Roane Medical Center Dr Ste 240, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (865) 541-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frommeyer?
I have known Dr. Susan for a very long time. In fact I have traveled from having her offices in Kentucky to now office in Knoxville TN. She is caring, she knows her medicine. I put my health in her care. She has a wonderful staff, they are so nice and run her office with great professional pride. I would not go anywhere else. G. Shelby
About Dr. Susan Beth Frommeyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568525970
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Northern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frommeyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frommeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frommeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frommeyer works at
Dr. Frommeyer has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frommeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Frommeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frommeyer.
