Dr. Susan Maisey, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Maisey, MD

Dr. Susan Maisey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Maisey works at Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and North Bergen, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maisey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh
    25 E Salem St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 464-7844
  2. 2
    North Hudson Community Action Corporation
    197 S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 537-4442
  3. 3
    We Care Pediatrics
    7505 BERGENLINE AVE, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 868-1950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Fever
Abdominal Pain

Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Susan Maisey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467687210
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maisey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maisey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maisey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maisey.

