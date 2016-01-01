Dr. Susan Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Reed, MD
Dr. Susan Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Reed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619053360
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
