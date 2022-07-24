Overview

Dr. Susan Wang, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.



Dr. Wang works at Connecticut Coastal Metabolism, LLC in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.