Dr. Sushil Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushil Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dupont Hospital2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 203-9600
-
2
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Excellent doctor, was on schedule, procedure went well. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Sushil Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649247057
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.