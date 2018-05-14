Overview

Dr. Sushil Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Jain works at DUPONT HOSPITAL in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.