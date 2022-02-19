Dr. Sushmitha Patibandla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patibandla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushmitha Patibandla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sushmitha Patibandla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Warangal and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Arizona Arrhythmia Consultants3225 N Civic Center Plz Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 246-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Dr. P did a heart ablation on me for Afib. FANTASTIC!!! She also did a tachycardia ablation on my wife...also FANTASTIC!!! I have no idea why her score isn't higher...she is definitely A #1 in my book.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1083946917
- Mayo Medical Clinic / School
- State University of NY at Buffalo
- Mahatama Gandhi Memorial
- Warangal
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
