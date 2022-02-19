Overview

Dr. Sushmitha Patibandla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Warangal and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Patibandla works at HonorHealth Cardiac Arrhythmia Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.