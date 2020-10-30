Dr. Suzanne Sachsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Sachsman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Sachsman, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Medical Plz Ste 216, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachsman?
Highly RECOMMEND! I could choose any Dr. in the Los Angeles area but I only recommend seeing Dr. Sachsman because her medical care is the BEST. Her knowledge and caring nature make her an AMAZING DOCTOR. She takes time to really listen and makes sure all your needs are met. Thorough, thoughtful and precise... she's perfect for patients with super high standards!
About Dr. Suzanne Sachsman, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629231675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachsman has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.