Dr. Suzette Clements, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Flat Shoals Foot & Ankle Center2855 Candler Rd Ste 10, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 241-7400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
One the day that I went it was very busy. Dr. Clements has the best bedside manner. She is very professional, educated and informative. I was a new patient and she was even concerned about me to contact me at my residence after my visit to check on my condition. I don't know many doctors/providers that do that. Dr. Clements is also very motivational and she told me that she will heal me without surgery which was a good thing for me. I had been in pain for nearly a year but Dr . Clements eliminated that prior to leaving office
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Methodist Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Oral Roberts University
Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clements accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clements has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clements speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.
