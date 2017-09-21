Overview of Dr. Sweta Patel, DO

Dr. Sweta Patel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Patel works at Advantia Health in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Beltsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.