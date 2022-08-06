Overview

Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Hasan works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Enteritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.