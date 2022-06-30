Overview

Dr. Tamer Sargios, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Sargios works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.