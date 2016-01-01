Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanya Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Tanya Tan, MD
Dr. Tanya Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
- 1 8455 Colesville Rd Ste 1125, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 615-8282
-
2
Comprehenisve Primary Care LLC15825 Shady Grove Rd Ste 140, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 869-9776
-
3
Comprehensive Primary Care & Associates1115 U St NW Ste 201, Washington, DC 20009 Directions (202) 618-3790
-
4
Comprehensive Primary Care and Associates LLC2639 Connecticut Ave NW Ste C100, Washington, DC 20008 Directions (202) 588-1878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
About Dr. Tanya Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366837031
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.