Dr. Tara Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Tara Levine, MD
Dr. Tara Levine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Broward Health North.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Amicus Medical Centers of Deerfield Beach1979 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 1, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 428-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine was thorough, answered all my questions and concerns. Very professional, courteous. I got lab work taken with her staff and got my results the next day and scheduled a follow up for results and issues. I have already recommended her to a couple of friends.
About Dr. Tara Levine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306884796
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.