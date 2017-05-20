Overview of Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD

Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Khan works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.