Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD
Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Outstanding Specialist! Best there is in Movement Disorder field.
About Dr. Tarannum Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356354344
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Gandhi Hospital
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, Aligarh Muslim University
- Womens College, Aligarh Muslim University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.