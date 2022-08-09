Dr. El-Qousy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD
Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. El-Qousy works at
Dr. El-Qousy's Office Locations
-
1
The Regents of the Univ of Ca Constituti271 TURN PIKE DR, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 985-9300
-
2
Uc Davis Medical Group1370 PRAIRIE CITY RD, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 985-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Qousy?
He diagnosed a significant problem that no other doctor would have taken the time or had the patience to figure it out. So glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. Tareq El-Qousy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841273752
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Qousy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Qousy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Qousy works at
Dr. El-Qousy speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Qousy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Qousy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Qousy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Qousy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.